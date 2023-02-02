State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 6,563 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 566,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,563 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $84,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,104,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $947,769,000 after acquiring an additional 33,028 shares during the period. Natixis increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 62.0% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 183,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,361,000 after acquiring an additional 70,148 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at about $654,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 70.3% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 30,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after buying an additional 12,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,202,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $1,498,323.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,595 shares in the company, valued at $3,549,342.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $1,498,323.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,549,342.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total transaction of $511,710.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,856,135.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.2 %

A number of research firms have commented on MMC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.62.

Shares of MMC stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $175.75. 60,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,501,373. The business has a 50 day moving average of $170.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.33 and a 52 week high of $183.14. The company has a market capitalization of $87.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.91.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 25th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.20%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

