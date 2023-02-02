State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 20,070 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,875,274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 20,070 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $118,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 234.5% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,915.8% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 189.9% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 170.9% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. New Street Research raised Advanced Micro Devices to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Craig Hallum cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.13.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:AMD traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.76. 13,502,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,703,070. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $132.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.62.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,146,055.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,079,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

See Also

