State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $76.37 Million Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 657,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,338 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Progressive worth $76,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 80,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,411,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 3.8% during the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 19,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 14.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 6.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 305,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,518,000 after buying an additional 18,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 4.2% during the third quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 49,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,704,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Down 2.8 %

NYSE:PGR traded down $3.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $134.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,174,620. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.48 billion, a PE ratio of 116.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.69 and a 200-day moving average of $125.31. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $100.81 and a 1 year high of $139.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total transaction of $497,341.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,276.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total value of $497,341.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,276.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $3,504,728.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,290,751.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,489 shares of company stock worth $5,769,358 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on PGR. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Progressive to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.71.

About Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company. engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

