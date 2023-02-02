State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 520,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,435 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of American Tower worth $111,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth about $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in American Tower by 138.9% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $449,429.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,743,248.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Tower news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $378,716.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,087,284.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $449,429.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,743,248.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,848 shares of company stock worth $1,567,721 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Stock Performance

American Tower Increases Dividend

AMT stock traded up $5.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $232.69. 170,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,862,734. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $178.17 and a 1-year high of $282.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $217.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.21. The firm has a market cap of $108.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. American Tower’s payout ratio is 99.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Tower in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on American Tower from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.06.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Featured Articles

