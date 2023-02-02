State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,386 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,491 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $93,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter worth approximately $68,701,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 9.3% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 214,214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $80,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 5.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the third quarter worth $4,871,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NOW. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $517.47.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.01, for a total transaction of $2,554,266.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,842,506. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.01, for a total transaction of $2,554,266.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,842,506. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 726 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.03, for a total value of $302,037.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,889.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,960 shares of company stock worth $4,893,041. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOW traded up $13.85 on Thursday, hitting $487.66. 295,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,016,440. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $405.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $416.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 296.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $337.00 and a twelve month high of $621.41.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

