Startek (NYSE:SRT) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.65

Startek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.65 and traded as high as $4.18. Startek shares last traded at $4.18, with a volume of 8,985 shares changing hands.

SRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Startek in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Startek in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Startek in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Startek Trading Up 1.0 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.37 million, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.45.

Startek ( NYSE:SRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $163.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.01 million. Startek had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 5.55%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Startek, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Startek by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 744,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 11,734 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Startek by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 11,892 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Startek during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Startek during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Startek by 359.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 102,091 shares in the last quarter. 16.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Startek, Inc is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.

