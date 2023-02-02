Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.40-$3.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $35.48 billion-$36.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $36.06 billion.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $109.15. The stock had a trading volume of 9,474,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,529,576. Starbucks has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $110.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.02 and a 200 day moving average of $93.11. The company has a market capitalization of $125.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.18%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Starbucks from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised Starbucks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Starbucks from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $106.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,280 shares of company stock worth $2,663,595 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 37.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 77.5% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.