SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $236.05

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 236.05 ($2.92) and traded as high as GBX 259.80 ($3.21). SSP Group shares last traded at GBX 259 ($3.20), with a volume of 1,565,247 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SSPG. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.01) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.58) target price on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.71) price target on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 305.83 ($3.78).

SSP Group Trading Up 3.5 %

The company has a market cap of £2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 544.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 237.14 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 225.93.

SSP Group Company Profile

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

