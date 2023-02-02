Square Token (SQUA) One Day Volume Tops $326,445.44

Square Token (SQUA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. One Square Token token can now be bought for about $18.03 or 0.00075688 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Square Token has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. Square Token has a market cap of $37.30 million and approximately $326,445.44 worth of Square Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Square Token

Square Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,068,298 tokens. The official website for Square Token is squaretoken.org. Square Token’s official Twitter account is @tokensquare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Square Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Square Token (SQUA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Square Token has a current supply of 5,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Square Token is 18.11484457 USD and is up 0.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $350,244.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://squaretoken.org.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Square Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Square Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Square Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

