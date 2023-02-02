SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) CEO Sells $4,111,127.85 in Stock

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) CEO Archie C. Black sold 30,419 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total transaction of $4,111,127.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,899,897.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SPS Commerce Price Performance

SPS Commerce stock traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,602. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.41 and a 1-year high of $146.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.19. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.50 and a beta of 0.76.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on SPSC. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of SPS Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,885 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 496 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.