Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Acquired by Proem Advisors LLC

Proem Advisors LLC boosted its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 245.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,000 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the quarter. Splunk comprises about 4.7% of Proem Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Proem Advisors LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $2,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Splunk by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 8,365,550 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $740,017,000 after buying an additional 475,589 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,753,569 shares of the software company’s stock worth $855,038,000 after purchasing an additional 628,288 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,924,085 shares of the software company’s stock worth $435,585,000 after purchasing an additional 566,899 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,748,086 shares of the software company’s stock worth $243,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,545 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 7,606.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,369,626 shares of the software company’s stock worth $102,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Splunk from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Splunk to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Splunk from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group lowered Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $125.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Splunk from $115.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.45.

Splunk Price Performance

Splunk stock traded up $4.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $104.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 810,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,828. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.29 and its 200 day moving average is $89.08. The company has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of -24.22 and a beta of 1.30. Splunk Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.00 and a 52-week high of $150.79.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The software company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $929.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.91 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total value of $88,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,835,847.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Profile

(Get Rating)

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

Recommended Stories

