Spire (NYSE:SR) Posts Earnings Results

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.49, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $814.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.35 million. Spire had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Spire updated its FY23 guidance to $4.15-4.35 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $4.15-$4.35 EPS.
Spire Stock Up 0.9 %
Spire stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.94. 100,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,895. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.26 and its 200 day moving average is $69.93. Spire has a 52 week low of $61.52 and a 52 week high of $79.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.
Spire Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is an increase from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Spire’s payout ratio is currently 72.36%.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Spire from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Spire from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Spire from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Spire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.
Spire Company Profile
Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the Gas Utility and Gas Marketing Business segments. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.
