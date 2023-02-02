SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by Crescent Grove Advisors LLC

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after buying an additional 821,773 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 642.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 897,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,180,000 after buying an additional 776,491 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,410,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,547,000 after buying an additional 628,188 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,880,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 934,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,842,000 after buying an additional 536,327 shares in the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $180.61 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $193.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $170.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.34.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.