Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Purchased by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,485 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 132.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Triumph Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 286.6% during the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 17,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 12,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on LUV. StockNews.com cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.71.

Insider Activity

Southwest Airlines Stock Down 0.4 %

In other news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total transaction of $87,457.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $818,058.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $35.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.14. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.20 and a fifty-two week high of $50.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.57.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.00%.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

