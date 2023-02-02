South32 (LON:S32) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $240.45

South32 Limited (LON:S32 – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 240.45 ($2.97) and traded as high as GBX 263 ($3.25). South32 shares last traded at GBX 260 ($3.21), with a volume of 737,880 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on S32 shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on South32 from GBX 193 ($2.38) to GBX 170 ($2.10) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.71) price objective on shares of South32 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on South32 from GBX 450 ($5.56) to GBX 460 ($5.68) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Get South32 alerts:

South32 Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.95. The stock has a market cap of £12.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 580.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 241.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 230.60.

South32 Company Profile

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for South32 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South32 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.