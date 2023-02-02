Solvay (OTC:SLVYY) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Solvay SA (OTC:SLVYY – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.56 and last traded at $11.45. Approximately 3,124 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 136% from the average daily volume of 1,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Solvay from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Solvay from €108.00 ($117.39) to €110.00 ($119.57) in a report on Monday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Solvay from €125.00 ($135.87) to €135.00 ($146.74) in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Solvay from €121.00 ($131.52) to €125.00 ($135.87) in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.00.

Solvay Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.52 and its 200 day moving average is $9.29.

Solvay Cuts Dividend

About Solvay

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $0.0751 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 1.96%.

Solvay SA provides advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials, Chemicals, Solutions, and Corporate & Business Services. The Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for aerospace engineered materials market.

