Sofinnova Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 45,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,712,000. Eli Lilly and accounts for 0.9% of Sofinnova Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Birinyi Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter worth about $501,000. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 114,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $446.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $384.11.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $20.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $321.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,241,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,679,728. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $231.87 and a 12-month high of $384.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $360.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $339.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.44, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.18. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 80.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total transaction of $18,304,306.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,948,810 shares in the company, valued at $38,387,552,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny purchased 29,992,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total transaction of $18,304,306.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,948,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,387,552,272.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,010 shares of company stock worth $41,931,428 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Featured Stories

