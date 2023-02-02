Sofinnova Investments Inc. Has $352,000 Position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN)

Sofinnova Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,033 shares during the period. Sofinnova Investments Inc.’s holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,124,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,779,000 after acquiring an additional 69,063 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 45,219.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 21,253 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Tekla Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 134.9% in the third quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 101,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 58,537 shares in the last quarter. 59.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on FUSN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FUSN traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $3.23. 3,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,299. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.66. Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $8.65. The company has a quick ratio of 16.09, a current ratio of 16.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.03). Fusion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,189.61% and a negative return on equity of 38.72%. The business had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. Analysts expect that Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to various targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

