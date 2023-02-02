Sofinnova Investments Inc. Has $20.57 Million Stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

Sofinnova Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 818,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,525 shares during the period. Reata Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 1.2% of Sofinnova Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Sofinnova Investments Inc. owned approximately 2.24% of Reata Pharmaceuticals worth $20,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 4,398 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 930.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 5,754 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,643,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,587,000 after purchasing an additional 85,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Reata Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.1 %

RETA traded up $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $47.08. The stock had a trading volume of 223,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,027. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.99 and a 200-day moving average of $32.12. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.47 and a fifty-two week high of $49.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Reata Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RETA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 322.32% and a negative net margin of 9,897.91%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RETA. Barclays upped their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RETA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.