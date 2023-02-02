Sofinnova Investments Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Sofinnova Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 562,665 shares during the quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of REGENXBIO worth $5,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in REGENXBIO by 17.4% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP boosted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 71.2% in the third quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 62,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 25,986 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 15.7% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in REGENXBIO in the third quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 77.2% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 29,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 12,761 shares in the last quarter. 80.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

REGENXBIO Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of RGNX traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.83. 82,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,948. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.05. REGENXBIO Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.69 and a fifty-two week high of $35.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

REGENXBIO ( NASDAQ:RGNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $26.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.77 million. REGENXBIO had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 12.22%. Research analysts predict that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RGNX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on REGENXBIO in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on REGENXBIO from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded REGENXBIO from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on REGENXBIO from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.43.

REGENXBIO Profile

(Get Rating)

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include the NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors, and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.