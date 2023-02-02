SoFi Next 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFYX) Shares Up 2%

SoFi Next 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFYX – Get Rating) traded up 2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.15 and last traded at $12.15. 10,926 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 13,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.91.

SoFi Next 500 ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.50 and its 200 day moving average is $11.45.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Next 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Next 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.