SMG Industries (OTCMKTS:SMGI) Shares Up 11.1%

Shares of SMG Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMGI – Get Rating) were up 11.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. 34,615 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 137% from the average daily volume of 14,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

SMG Industries Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.18.

About SMG Industries

SMG Industries, Inc provides transportation services which focus on the domestic logistics market. The company was founded by Ailon Z. Grushkin and Richard A. Biele on January 7, 2008 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

