SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.50-2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64. SLM also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.50-$2.70 EPS.

SLM Stock Performance

SLM traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.79. 1,491,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,216,246. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.10. SLM has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $20.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.79). SLM had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 35.01%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that SLM will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

SLM Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.33%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on SLM from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup cut SLM from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on SLM from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on SLM from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on SLM from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.80.

Institutional Trading of SLM

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in SLM by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in SLM by 1,958.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,204 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 6,854 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in SLM by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in SLM in the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SLM in the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

