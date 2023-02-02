Slate Office REIT to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:SOT)

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Slate Office REIT in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, January 29th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack forecasts that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Slate Office REIT’s FY2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Get Slate Office REIT alerts:

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$50.96 million during the quarter.

Slate Office REIT Price Performance

Slate Office REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.033 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.