SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Price Target Raised to $135.00 at Barclays

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at Barclays from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.11% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of SiTime in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on SiTime from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on SiTime from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on SiTime from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

Get SiTime alerts:

SiTime Stock Performance

Shares of SITM opened at $122.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.30 and a beta of 1.88. SiTime has a one year low of $73.10 and a one year high of $270.92.

Insider Activity

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). SiTime had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $73.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.03 million. Analysts predict that SiTime will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SiTime news, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,000,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 2,375 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,000,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 1,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.79, for a total transaction of $112,082.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,327,361.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,617 shares of company stock worth $2,440,137 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SiTime by 87.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in SiTime by 94.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in SiTime during the first quarter worth approximately $290,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in SiTime by 191.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in SiTime by 2,115.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after buying an additional 22,315 shares in the last quarter. 74.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SiTime

(Get Rating)

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.