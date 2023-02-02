Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.41

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.41 and last traded at $5.49, with a volume of 4784133 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on SIRI. Citigroup cut shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on Sirius XM from $7.10 to $6.75 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sirius XM from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Sirius XM from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sirius XM in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sirius XM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

Sirius XM Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.16. The stock has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.90.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.0242 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

Insider Transactions at Sirius XM

In other news, Director Kristina Salen sold 44,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $288,568.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 93,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,039.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sirius XM

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIRI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the second quarter worth about $28,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 446.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is an audio entertainment company, which offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

