SingularityNET One Day Trading Volume Tops $64.22 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded up 12.9% against the US dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000814 BTC on popular exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $231.48 million and $64.22 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00010008 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00048176 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00029206 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00019306 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004194 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.35 or 0.00220759 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002760 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.14 or 0.00160850 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,249,584,777 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,121,857 tokens. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

