SingularityNET (AGIX) Market Capitalization Achieves $240.97 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 11.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000841 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded 12.3% higher against the dollar. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $240.97 million and $47.85 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00010177 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00047801 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00028995 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000208 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00018931 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004184 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.59 or 0.00220170 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002768 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.60 or 0.00153245 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,249,584,777 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,121,857 tokens. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,249,584,776.9646044 with 1,199,121,857.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.17876355 USD and is up 5.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $26,217,703.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

