Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.78.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Silvergate Capital from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Wedbush cut Silvergate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Craig Hallum cut Silvergate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Silvergate Capital from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Silvergate Capital from $24.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silvergate Capital

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SI. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 885.8% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 587,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,462,000 after purchasing an additional 528,122 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 18.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,225,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,100,000 after purchasing an additional 354,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 60.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 860,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,632,000 after purchasing an additional 322,885 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the third quarter worth about $23,564,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 9.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,847,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,709,000 after purchasing an additional 241,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Stock Performance

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

NYSE:SI opened at $16.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.82. Silvergate Capital has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $162.65. The company has a market capitalization of $514.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.58.

(Get Rating)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.