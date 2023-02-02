Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Receives $85.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.00.

Several research analysts have commented on SIG shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Signet Jewelers Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of SIG opened at $79.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.56. Signet Jewelers has a fifty-two week low of $48.31 and a fifty-two week high of $88.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.29.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.44. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 47.90%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.90%.

Insider Activity at Signet Jewelers

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Stash Ptak sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,574,975. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Stash Ptak sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,574,975. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.88, for a total transaction of $758,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,106,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,927,756.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Signet Jewelers

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers during the second quarter worth $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 342.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Repertoire Partners LP purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers during the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 115.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

About Signet Jewelers

(Get Rating)

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

Featured Articles

