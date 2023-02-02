Signaturefd LLC Sells 910 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACWI. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 16,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 35,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 26,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 35.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI opened at $92.18 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.72 and its 200-day moving average is $85.35. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $75.71 and a twelve month high of $103.27.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.676 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

