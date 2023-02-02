Signaturefd LLC Sells 650 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 311.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 12,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $1,255,259.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,520.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 12,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $1,255,259.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,520.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 74,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total value of $7,421,802.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,081,920.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 123,504 shares of company stock worth $12,217,237. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Monster Beverage Trading Down 0.0 %

MNST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.67.

Monster Beverage stock opened at $104.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.28 billion, a PE ratio of 46.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.88. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $71.78 and a 12 month high of $104.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.52.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 19.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 3rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

Further Reading

