Signaturefd LLC Sells 1,590 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Signaturefd LLC cut its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 12,333,870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,402,114,000 after acquiring an additional 413,600 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at about $1,363,357,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,117,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $339,142,000 after acquiring an additional 202,226 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 35.3% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,919,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $331,887,000 after acquiring an additional 761,961 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 10,206.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,828,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $321,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801,144 shares during the period. 13.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

NYSE:BABA opened at $112.82 on Thursday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $58.01 and a 1 year high of $129.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.90 and a 200-day moving average of $89.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 282.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $29.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.07 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BABA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $114.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.80.

Alibaba Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.