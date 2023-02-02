Signaturefd LLC Reduces Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Signaturefd LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,552 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton boosted its position in Pfizer by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 6,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Elite Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 10,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.74. 3,582,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,064,154. The firm has a market cap of $245.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.44 and a twelve month high of $56.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.78.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 31.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.80.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Read More

