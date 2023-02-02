Signaturefd LLC Raises Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth $26,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCHW has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $81.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.27.

Insider Activity

Charles Schwab Stock Up 1.1 %

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $10,338,194.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 31,159,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,439,479,681.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total transaction of $10,700,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 69,022,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,470,720,734.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $10,338,194.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 31,159,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,439,479,681.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 451,707 shares of company stock worth $35,781,359. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $78.25 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $59.35 and a 12-month high of $96.24. The stock has a market cap of $142.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 34.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 25.14%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Articles

