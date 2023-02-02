Signaturefd LLC Purchases 381 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Rain Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 38.2% in the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 40.6% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on S&P Global from $403.00 to $366.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Argus decreased their target price on S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.06.

Insider Activity

S&P Global Stock Up 0.6 %

In other news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total value of $369,271.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at $2,200,925.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

SPGI stock opened at $377.18 on Thursday. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $279.32 and a twelve month high of $423.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $351.90 and its 200-day moving average is $346.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.43%.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through the following business segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts, and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.