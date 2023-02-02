Signaturefd LLC Purchases 369 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 11.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,309,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,506,000 after purchasing an additional 875,587 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 78.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 998,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,243,000 after buying an additional 438,239 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 83.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 938,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,072,000 after buying an additional 427,649 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 374.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 486,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,906,000 after buying an additional 383,747 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.
In other news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total transaction of $451,091.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,415,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total transaction of $451,091.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,415,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total transaction of $1,146,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,690.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Shares of LHX opened at $215.85 on Thursday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.73 and a fifty-two week high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $209.56 and its 200 day moving average is $223.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.10 billion, a PE ratio of 39.46, a P/E/G ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.70.
L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.
