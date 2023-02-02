Signaturefd LLC Lowers Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,925 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Loudon Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 6,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 116,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,897,000 after acquiring an additional 10,618 shares during the period. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 128,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 32,068 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 341.6% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $48.47 on Thursday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $54.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.04.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

