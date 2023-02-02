Signaturefd LLC Increases Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,298 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.3 %

International Business Machines stock opened at $135.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.38.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 375.00%.

Insider Activity

In other International Business Machines news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Moffett Nathanson raised International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.73.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other. The Software segment combines hybrid cloud platform and software solutions to help clients become more data-driven, and to automate, secure and modernize their environments.

