Signaturefd LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,653 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 98.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,465,118 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,469,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207,354 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 31.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,330,991 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $529,811,000 after acquiring an additional 557,432 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,166,108 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $492,338,000 after acquiring an additional 17,430 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,306,326 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $296,915,000 after buying an additional 103,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 12.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,232,610 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $280,161,000 after buying an additional 139,567 shares in the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

NYSE:NSC opened at $248.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $203.65 and a 52-week high of $291.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $249.91 and a 200 day moving average of $241.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 35.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NSC has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. TD Securities lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $232.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.86.

Insider Transactions at Norfolk Southern

In related news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total transaction of $5,227,806.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,005.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total value of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at $246,005.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

