Signaturefd LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Signaturefd LLC cut its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 289.7% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth $33,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth $33,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 51.0% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.76.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE CAT opened at $249.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $242.87 and a 200-day moving average of $210.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $129.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $266.04.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.29 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 37.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total transaction of $5,700,203.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,404.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,056,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,915 shares of company stock worth $13,452,445. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Articles

