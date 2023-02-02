Signaturefd LLC Grows Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 35.1% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 72,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after buying an additional 18,891 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter valued at $1,190,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 33,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Altria Group by 22.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,400,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,700,000 after purchasing an additional 795,437 shares during the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MO opened at $47.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.79 and its 200 day moving average is $44.77. The company has a market capitalization of $85.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $57.05.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 146.30%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MO. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group cut Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen raised their target price on Altria Group to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.91.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

