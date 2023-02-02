Signaturefd LLC Buys 13,580 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,580 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $58,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 103.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 54.8% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $35.44 on Thursday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $38.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.79.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.