ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,171 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of ShockWave Medical worth $10,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the third quarter valued at about $283,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the second quarter worth approximately $7,258,000. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 9.6% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 25,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in ShockWave Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $883,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 378.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.82, for a total transaction of $1,047,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,118,358.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ShockWave Medical news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.81, for a total value of $7,224,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,969,410.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.82, for a total value of $1,047,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,118,358.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,300 shares of company stock valued at $13,881,584 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SWAV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on ShockWave Medical in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on ShockWave Medical from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America boosted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $260.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $290.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ShockWave Medical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.44.

ShockWave Medical stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $191.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,728. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $211.99 and its 200 day moving average is $247.68. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 82.13 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.29 and a quick ratio of 6.02. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.36 and a 52-week high of $320.54.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.24. ShockWave Medical had a return on equity of 30.08% and a net margin of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $131.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.85 million. On average, analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

