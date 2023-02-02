Shell plc (LON:SHEL) Raises Dividend to $0.29 Per Share

Shell plc (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share on Monday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from Shell’s previous dividend of $0.25. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shell Trading Up 2.5 %

SHEL stock opened at GBX 2,424.70 ($29.95) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £169.78 billion and a PE ratio of 505.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.38. Shell has a one year low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.64) and a one year high of GBX 2,557 ($31.58). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,353.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,301.94.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SHEL shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on Shell from GBX 3,200 ($39.52) to GBX 3,100 ($38.29) and set a “top pick” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,750 ($33.96) price objective on Shell in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,500 ($43.23) target price on shares of Shell in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($39.52) price target on shares of Shell in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($40.76) price objective on shares of Shell in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,970.18 ($36.68).

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

