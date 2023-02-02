Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer (OTCMKTS:SHWGF) Hits New 52-Week High at $1.67

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SHWGF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.67 and last traded at $1.67, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.67.
Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Price Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.67.
Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Profile
Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited engages in the research and development, production, and sale of single-use medical devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Medical Device Products, Orthopaedic Products, Interventional Products, Pharma Packaging Products, Blood Management Products, and Others segments.
Featured Articles
