SES AI (NYSE:SES) and Stem (NYSE:STEM) Head-To-Head Survey

SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) and Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SES AI and Stem’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SES AI N/A N/A -$11.54 million N/A N/A Stem $127.37 million 12.64 -$101.21 million ($0.81) -12.86

SES AI has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Stem.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

27.4% of SES AI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.1% of Stem shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of Stem shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for SES AI and Stem, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SES AI 0 3 0 0 2.00 Stem 0 1 7 0 2.88

SES AI currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 108.33%. Stem has a consensus price target of $18.89, indicating a potential upside of 81.28%. Given SES AI’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SES AI is more favorable than Stem.

Risk & Volatility

SES AI has a beta of 2.5, indicating that its share price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stem has a beta of 2.17, indicating that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SES AI and Stem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SES AI N/A -7.44% -5.22% Stem -47.19% -21.30% -9.68%

Summary

SES AI beats Stem on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SES AI

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Stem

Stem, Inc. operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems. In addition, it offers system design and engineering services, supply chain management, energy storage value stream optimization, warranty and preventive maintenance plan management, operation and maintenance reporting, and program enrollment and incentive management services. The company serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, and utilities and grid operators. Stem, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

