Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06, Yahoo Finance reports. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 6.76%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of SIGI traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $94.72. 401,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,690. Selective Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $66.81 and a fifty-two week high of $98.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Selective Insurance Group

In related news, Director J Brian Thebault sold 3,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.28, for a total value of $304,932.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,803,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Burville sold 2,652 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total transaction of $253,319.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,990,152.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Brian Thebault sold 3,269 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.28, for a total transaction of $304,932.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,803,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,734 shares of company stock worth $825,796. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Selective Insurance Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 998,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,256,000 after purchasing an additional 212,085 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,002,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $178,903,000 after purchasing an additional 116,106 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,752,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $239,309,000 after purchasing an additional 84,594 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,225,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,888,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $479,304,000 after purchasing an additional 77,012 shares in the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SIGI shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a report on Friday, November 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $88.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.