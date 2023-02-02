Seed Innovations (LON:SEED) Shares Down 1.1%

Seed Innovations Limited (LON:SEED – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.30 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.32 ($0.03). 453,154 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 738,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.35 ($0.03).

The firm has a market capitalization of £5.00 million and a P/E ratio of 117.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2.95.

In other news, insider Edward (Ed) Peter McDermott purchased 405,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £12,150 ($15,005.56). In related news, insider Ian Burns bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £6,000 ($7,410.15). Also, insider Edward (Ed) Peter McDermott bought 405,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £12,150 ($15,005.56).

Seed Innovations Limited, is a venture capital firm specializing in early stage investments. The firm prefers to focus on investments in innovative lifestyle, wellness, health, medical cannabis the technology sector and life sciences, medical cannabis and pharmaceuticals. It typically invests in North America and Europe but will consider investments elsewhere in the world.

