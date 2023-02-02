Seascape Capital Management Sells 5,302 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Seascape Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,302 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

SCHO stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,250,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,281,975. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $47.87 and a 12 month high of $50.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.52.

